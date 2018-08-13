City and County homeowner reimbursement programs await HUD approval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - If yours is one of the more than 300,000 housing units in Houston damaged by Hurricane Harvey, listen up. The City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department plans to launch a Homeowner Reimbursement Program to pay back homeowners for eligible Harvey related repair expenses.

The reimbursement program is part of an overall action plan still needing approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program is one of five initiatives the city of Houston will launch to assist those whose homes needed repair from Harvey`s wrath.

While the details are still being ironed out, the HCD is advising homeowners to:

Save receipts Sign contracts for any work completed on their homes Take before and after pictures Make sure to build to code Stay up to date on which kinds of expenses are eligible for reimbursement as they become available

What will be covered is still in discussion, but some of what won`t be covered has already been decided. The program will not reimburse for luxury finishes such as marble counter tops, Jacuzzis or pools.

Officials warn not everyone will qualify for the program, but still they want the public to know a program is coming down the pipeline, so they can be ready.

Harris County has also submitted plans for approval that include a reimbursement program, for those living in Harris County but don`t reside in the City of Houston.

And finally, for victims living outside Harris County, the General Land Office of Texas already has an approved plan that includes a reimbursement program, but they're currently developing an application process.

Almost a year later, help is coming for those who paid out of pocket to repair after Harvey.

