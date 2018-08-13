Free back-to-school haircuts for kids in Third Ward 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — If to look good is to feel good, then kids in Third Ward are feeling like a million bucks!

Houston This Is It Soul Food and Master Barber Headquarters from Humble offered free back-to-school haircuts Monday for children ages 4 to 14. The one-day event was held in a makeshift barbershop at the restaurant.

While the kids enjoyed haircuts, parents participated in Walmart gift card drawings that took place every half hour. AT&T pitched in with school supplies for the kiddos, and the families were also given free hot dogs and snacks.

The neighborhood truly went “a cut above” to send the kids to school in style!