Gender neutral restrooms debut at Kansas City elementary schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some new elementary schools in Missouri are getting quite an upgrade in a certain department: the bathroom! Yep, that's because the school's new bathrooms are all gender neutral.

"This concept is beneficial to all students," North Kansas City School District's Rochel Daniels explained. "Schools have certainly evolved over time. We have more open concept classrooms. Our classrooms have community space within them, and restrooms have been a natural evolution as well."

While the overall restroom area will be gender neutral, each individual bathroom stall will be for only one person at a time.

School officials said increased privacy will be a major bonus for kids.

"It does afford for greater privacy and that security and safety for students," Daniels added.

And now, no one can look in on you.

"There isn't that chance of someone peering above or underneath like there could be in traditional restrooms," Daniels pointed out.

All that added privacy seems to be appreciated by parents, too.

"As far as privacy goes, I'm not remotely concerned," parent Marco Gonzalez shared.

"I don't really see a downside to it," another parent Amanda Shank said. "I think that we should be more accepting and have empathy for students of all backgrounds."

"Supervision has been easier than ever," Daniels remarked.

So kids, here's one more reason to get excited about going back to school!