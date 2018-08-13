HPD: Man killed, another injured after argument turns into shootout in Texas Medical Center area

HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was hospitalized Sunday night after a verbal altercation escalated to gun violence at an apartment in the Texas Medical Center, the Houston Police Department said.

Johnny Ray Demease, 21, was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived at 2950 Old Spanish Trail about 10:55 p.m. The other man, Eric Burton, 21, was taken to a nearby hospital. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

Demease, Burton and at least one other person were inside the apartment’s parking garage when an argument broke out. At some point, a gun was pulled, resulting in a shootout between the suspect and the two victims.

Demease and Burton were both shot. The suspect escaped before police could arrive.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.