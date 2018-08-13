× Jail claims inmate in ICU was injured in fall off of toilet

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — A Jackson County jail inmate was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

His family found him in the I.C.U. on a ventilator.

The jail said he fell off the toilet.

Meanwhile, the family said it’s clear to them there’s a whole lot more to this story.

Timmothy Nevels has now been in the I.C.U. for about a week.

Nancy Nevels said she was stunned when she saw her brother inside Truman’s I.C.U. on a ventilator.

“When I saw him the first time, I knew he didn’t fall off a toilet,” she said. “Tim was beaten severely. Beaten severely about the head, neck. His bottom lip was swollen.”

Nevels is a nurse. She said some wounds appeared fresh and others old. All of them were troubling, including deep bruises and heavy abrasions on her brother’s knees and shoulders. So, this nurse isn’t blaming a toilet.

“That is not true,” she said. “Just not true. I know it. They know it. A 2-year-old knows it. It’s just not true.”

The troubled Jackson County Jail has been the focus of numerous KCTV5 investigations because it’s so awful.

We’ve covered rapes and deaths. The cell doors don’t lock, so they use padlocks as a back up. Guards are accused of beating inmates. Inmates are accused of beating guards.

And, of course, the inmates beat each other.

We’ve also heard from whistleblowers who said they could sneak guns, drugs, and other items into the jail.

A grand jury documented the problems. The county even hired experts for advice. That was a year ago and now nothing has really changed.

Kansas City police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes inside the jail but remember the jail said this man fell off a toilet.

Here’s what a jail spokesperson told KCTV5 when we questioned why there is no outside investigation: “There is no evidence that a crime was committed and that this incident was medical in nature.”

The family questions why they can no longer see their brother. They said it’s clear that once they voiced concerns and publicly questioned injuries hospital visitation ended. Jail leadership cited protocol.

“You’re going to tell me we aren’t on his visiting list?” Nevels said. “You all ought to be ashamed.”