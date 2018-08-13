Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Monday, August 13th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right! From your weather, to today's top talkers. Including, a man killed after intentionally hitting his girlfriend's car during a fight. Plus, the Texans get ready for more open practices ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Click play to check it out!