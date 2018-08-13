× Man punches deputy, tries to bribe his way out of going to jail during drunken tirade in Willowbrook area

HOUSTON—A man is behind bars and facing multiple charges after punching a deputy in the nose during a drunken tirade Sunday in the Willowbrook area, according to Constables with Precinct Four Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies responded to a drunk driver call the 11800 block of Perry Road.

According to deputies, a man was sleeping inside a car when EMS arrived to check on him. When the man woke up he became combative and showed signs of intoxication. Deputies were called to the scene and tried to calm the man down, but a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the man punched a deputy in the nose and attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect was caught and identified as 25-year-old Jesus Villarreal.

Deputies said that Villarreal tried to bribe them into not arresting him by offering them money.

He has been charged with assault on a public servant and bribery.