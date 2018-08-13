× HCSO: Man wanted after cell phone left at crime scene links to Facebook page

HOUSTON— The Harris County Precinct Four Deputy Constable’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect, who was identified by a cellphone left at the scene of the crime Monday.

The incident occurred in the 5800 block of East FM 1960.

According to investigators, a deputy was flagged down by a Shell convenience store clerk, who said he had been robbed at gunpoint. The clerk told the deputy that during the robbery he was able to push the suspect down and caused him to drop his phone.

Investigators took the cellphone as evidence and used it to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Shamane Sanford.

A photo of Sanford was taken from his Facebook page and presented it to the victim who positively identified him.

Sanford is currently wanted for aggravated robbery.