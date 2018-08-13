Political candidates behaving badly runs the gamut from domestic abuse to murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Consider this the latest edition of Politically Incorrect.

First on the ballot of candidates behaving badly: Congressman Keith Ellison.

The six-term representative from Minnesota and deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee wants his state's top legal job. But the candidate for attorney general is facing allegations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend, Karen Monahan. Her son posted the accusations on Facebook.

Austin Monaham says he found over 100 text and Twitter messages on his mom's computer and a nearly 2-minute video showing Ellison "Dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her an (expletive) and telling her to get the (expletive) out of his house."

Karen Monahan says it's all true. She states, "Keith Ellison, you now you did that to me," adding manipulation, name calling, cheating and physical abuse to the list of allegations.

Ellison denies everything, except the former relationship, saying the video doesn't exist.

His opponents believe her.

"I've handled a lot of domestic abuse cases as county attorney and the first thing a suspect or perpetrator says is, I didn't do it," Tom Foley said.

"The saying we believe women means that we support women and we need to give all allegations a fair hearing," Matt Pelikan said.

Minnesota's primary is set for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a former Georgia candidate for state rep is no longer running— from the law! Kellie Collins turned herself in and now faces murder charges.

The one-time candidate ran in 2017 but dropped out before the election. Now she`s accused of murdering her former campaign treasurer from South Carolina, Curtis Cain. When Cain didn`t show up for work sheriff`s deputies did a welfare check. They found he`d been shot to death in his home.

Ironically, when Collins was a candidate for Georgia`s 10th district, part of her platform included support for responsible gun regulation.

And in Florida, a state house candidate may drop out of her race, now that voters are learning more about her educational background or lack thereof.

"I'm a good honest person. I'm gonna do such a good job for you," Republican candidate Melissa Howard said.

That campaign trail rhetoric may be a bunch of hooey!

Howard claims to have a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Miami University in Ohio. Turns out, all she's got is a bunch of B.S.

According to the university, Howard was enrolled in the early 1990s but never graduated. She's also accused of fabricating the sheepskin to dispel accusations she doesn't have an actual diploma.

The university offers further proof Howard is lying. A bachelor's of science in marketing doesn't even exist there!

Guess she would have known that if she'd done her homework!

