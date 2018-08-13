× Rockets make it official: Carmelo Anthony signed to one year deal

HOUSTON—Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced Monday that the team has signed free agent forward Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony was originally the third overall pick by Denver in the 2003 NBA Draft and ranks 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 25,417 points.

The 15-year veteran is a 10-time All-Star while being named All-NBA Second Team twice and Third Team four times. Anthony is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist and is USA Basketball’s all-time leading Olympic scorer and rebounder.

Anthony is one of 11 players in NBA history with career averages of at least 24.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 3.0 apg. Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the only other active players accomplishing that feat.