Several crossings closed after train derailment in Sugar Land, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — All railroad crossings through Sugar Land from Main Street to Easton Avenue have been blocked off after a train derailment Monday morning, city officials confirmed.

A train derailment just west of Sugar Land has caused the railroad crossing arms to remain down, and there’s damage to several crossings.

Investigators said as the train was traveling through Sugar Land, a couple wheels on one of its cars jumped off the rail west of Main Street and caused extensive damage to the concrete and RR ties. The train stopped west of Easton Avenue after the engineer realized what had happened.

No cars were overturned, and there were no reports of injuries.

Union Pacific anticipates the crossings to be closed for an extended period of time while they remove the derailed car and make repairs to the crossings. In the meantime, motorists are urged to avoid these crossings.

For real-time traffic and railroad crossing updates, click here.