Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting of man trying to save woman from abusive relationship, deputies say

HOUSTON — A drive-by shooting suspect has been arrested after he was accused of targeting a man trying to help a woman leave an abusive relationship, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Michael Richard, 28, is charged with aggravated assault.

On Sunday, constable deputies responded to the 21600 block of Dawn Timbers. Investigators said Richard pointed two handguns at the victim, firing multiple shots at him from a moving vehicle. Richard was later identified as the alleged shooter by several witnesses, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Richard was retaliating against the man after the victim tired to help a woman escape a potentially physically abusive partner. The suspect’s connection to the woman has not been confirmed.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Harris County jail. His bond is set at $40,000.

The victim’s current condition has not been released.