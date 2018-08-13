Texans donate field, host C.E. King football players affected by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien didn't love the way Monday's training camp practice went.

"It wasn’t very good," said O'Brien. "We just have to get together this afternoon, figure it out and try to be better tomorrow.”

One thing he did enjoy was having members of the C.E. King High School football team at practice. In July, the Texans donated a field used at NRG Stadium to the high school, replacing one damaged in Hurricane Harvey.

"The field certainly needed to be replaced, and to have that brand new field is a big deal for these guys," C.E. King Head Coach Derek Fitzhenry said.

The Texans practice again on Tuesday before they host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. For more Texans talk, check out the video below as multimedia journalist Mike Rosenhouse chats with Texans Defensive Lineman D.J. Reader.