Three separate weekend water rescues have happy endings

UVALDE, Texas - Three radically different water rescues over the weekend run the gamut from really serious to seriously silly.

First in Uvalde where 27 people were trapped by rising floodwater from the Nueces River. "They called 911. Apparently they were told to go to higher ground to climb up a tree, and I understand that's what they did," says Joe Cardenas, assistant city manager.

The rain was unrelenting. It caused the river to rise more than nine feet in less than an hour and submerged an entire campground at Chalk Bluff Park. Thirty minutes later, the river was up another three feet, spilling over its banks. A view from above shows the widespread flooding. It was deep, too! In all, 18 agencies came to the rescue.

"Everyone involved has just been Johnny-on-the-spot. They did what we asked of them."

Helicopters ferried out life jackets and saved every kid and adult. "They mentioned that their vehicle got washed away."

Vehicles, maybe. But at least all the people are still here.

Now to New Jersey where here comes the bride seemed more like, here comes high tide! Forget walking down the aisle when you can be pulled through the roof of a car, instead. Talk about making an entrance!

Bogota police officers rescued the groom and other members of the wedding party, too, when the cars got trapped in flood water on the way to the alter. Here`s to smooth sailing from now on.

Finally, to a lake in Minnesota and a unicorn flotation device. The three women on-board were stranded until a sheriff`s deputy came to the rescue. He roped them in. Literally.

From chasing bad guys to chasing unicorns.

