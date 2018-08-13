× VIDEO: Woman robbed, held at gunpoint by two teens in south Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video Monday of two teens accused of committing an aggravated robbery at a residence in south Houston.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 4, in the 1300 block of Roper Street, around 9:17 p.m.

According to police, two teens jumped out of a maroon SUV with handguns and approached a woman, who was sitting in her car inside her driveway. One of the teens opened the passenger side door and demanded money, while the other pulled the woman out of the car.

Both teens got into the vehicle and drove away. Someone waiting inside the maroon SUV followed behind them.

The suspects are described as being about 16 to 19 years of age and standing at, 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 8.

The first teen was last seen wearing a camo jacket, blue jean shorts and carrying a silver handgun. His accomplice was weraing a dark hoodie, basketball shorts. He was carrying a black handgun.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.