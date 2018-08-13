Woman assaults officers responding to front office disturbance at apartments in Humble, deputies say

HOUSTON — A local woman is behind bars Monday after she was accused of kicking deputies during an arrest at an apartment complex in the Humble area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Alyssa Laine Danko, 25, is charged with assault of a public servant.

Constable deputies responded to the Carrington Place Apartments in the 9900 block of FM 1960 on Aug. 11.

Investigators said Danko was causing a disturbance in the front office. When officers arrived, the suspect allegedly refused to obey their verbal commands. The deputies tried to detain Danko, who reportedly tried to resist the officers by kicking them.

The officers suffered minor injuries, the constable’s office said.

Danko has been booked into a Harris County jail. Her bond is set at $10,000.