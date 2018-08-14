× HPD: 12-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a child was shot during a drive-by in southwest Houston Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 11500 block of Fairmont around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, two parents and their five children were inside their home when they heard gunshots outside. Investigators determined that several rounds were fired into the second floor of the home. As a result of the gunfire, a 12-year-old girl, who was in the upstairs hallway of the home, was shot in the arm.

No further details have been provided at this time.