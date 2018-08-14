Cypress driver arrested after allegedly forcing cyclist off road, following him home in road rage incident

CYPRESS, Texas — A local driver has been arrested and charged after attempting to run a cyclist off the road in Cypress, the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said.

Wayne Mash, 37, is charged with making terroristic threat.

Deputies said the suspect was identified as the driver involved in an incident Aug. 8 in the 8300 block of Fry Road.

A cyclist claims Mash used his pickup truck to try and run him off the road, jumping the curb on Fry Road at one point. Mash then waited for the victim in a nearby shopping center parking lot before confronting, insulting and threatening the victim.

Investigators said the victim returned to his home in the 8600 block of Shawnee Forest Drive that evening and Mash, who lives in the same neighborhood, showed up a short while later. The suspect is accused of banging on the victim’s front door in an aggressive manner.

At that point, the 20-year-old victim called Precinct 5 deputies.

The constable’s office said deputies met with the victim, the suspect and a witness before arresting Mash.