Drone, hidden cameras help Harris County constables crack down on illegal dumping

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Cruise through several Houston neighborhoods and you can't miss the piles of trash on the side of the road. It's a sign of illegal dumping, and it's more than just an eye sore.

"It's a health hazard," Harris County Constable Alan Rose of Precinct 1 said. "It brings property values down. It also contributes to flooding."

Precinct 1 now has more than a hundred secret weapons scattered across Harris County. It's hardly an episode of Candid Camera, but the office has cameras strategically hidden in the hottest dumping spots.

"It's highly probable we're gonna catch you and prosecute you," Rose said.

The constable's office is also using drones to catch creeps who dump their junk. It seems people will dump anything: old tires, worn-out furniture, car parts, pallets, etc.

Authorities are really cracking down on environmental crime.

"Pretty much our cases are slam dunk cases because we have the video evidence," Rose said.

Charges are based on two things: what you dump and how much of it.

"So if you have used motor oil, would be a higher level of charge versus construction debris," the constable said.

The punishment for first-time dumpers may be light, but getting your case dismissed will require some heavy lifting.

"They have to go out and clean up the stuff that they actually dumped," Rose said.

There are designated heavy trash pick-up days as well as plenty of legal dump sites. The commissioner in your precinct has that info.

Be sure to call the Harris County Precinct 1 tip line at 832-927-1567 when you spot someone else doing the dirty deed.

