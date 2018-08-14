× El Tiempo Cantina apologizes, shuts down social media accounts after receiving backlash for photo with Jeff Sessions

HOUSTON — A popular Houston area restaurant has shut down its social media accounts after receiving major backlash surrounding a photo posted of a recent visit from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

It should be OK for the attorney general to eat at El Tiempo Cantina, right?

Not at all, according to many critics.

On Friday, Sessions was in Houston meeting with law enforcement and federal prosecutors on illegal immigrant crackdown and other crime issues, then visited the restaurant to enjoy a meal. In fact, reports say he visited a couple of Tex-Mex restaurants during his visit.

While at the Montrose restaurant, he proudly took a photo with the chef.

The photo was posted to El Tiempo- Richmond’s social media page, then later removed after commenters flooded the page, blasting the business for the post stating it was “honored” to serve Sessions.

Many people were insulted by the wording of the post, especially since members of the staff and customers are immigrants and Sessions supported the controversial practice of separating children from their parents at the United States- Mexico border.

Before the social media accounts were deactivated, the business posted a statement from the owner, Roland Laurenzo, about the incident.

“El Tiempo does not in anyway support the practice of separating children from parents or any other practices of the government relative to immigration. The posting of a photograph of the Attorney General at one of our restaurants does not represent us supporting his positions.

The Secret Service contacted us that a government official was coming to dinner at our establishment and his identity was not known until he walked through the door. The man came to dinner and he was served without us even thinking about the political situations. We were preoccupied with the Secret Service and catering to their wants and needs. The only thing on our minds was serving great food and giving great customer service. It was posted without review or approval by ownership and this has lead everyone jumping to conclusions that somehow we are involved in this political matter. We don’t approve of anyone separating parents and their children.”

Despite the restaurant trying to clear up the confusion, calls were made for protests and boycotts.