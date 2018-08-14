× HCSO: Man charged after burglarizing home, causing crash that killed accomplice during getaway attempt

HUMBLE, Texas—The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a burglary suspect accused of causing a crash that killed his alleged accomplice Saturday in the Humble area.

The fatal crash happened in the 6200 block of FM 1960.

According to deputies, Michael Shelton, 57, and Mario Creasy, 50, were burglarizing a newly-constructed home when an employee of a building contractor called and reported the theft.

Shelton and Creasy fled the residence after loading a microwave and other items into a 2003 Ford Expedition and the witness followed behind them. When Shelton noticed the witness behind him, he increased speed in an effort to try and get away. The witness told investigators that Shelton ran a red light at the intersection of Cypresswood at FM1960 and swerved to avoid oncoming traffic. Shelton lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip on its side and slide into traffic in the eastbound lane. Shelton’s vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a 47-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado and his 50-year-old passenger.

Creasy was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died. Shelton was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The two men in the Silverado were transported to Houston Northwest Medical Center in stable condition.

Shelton has been charged with murder and is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention facility.