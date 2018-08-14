Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show in ‘early stages’ of developing Astroworld property

HOUSTON — A large plot of land that once held a portion of the city’s beloved Six Flags Astroworld could be revived soon thanks to the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show.

HLSR President and CEO Joel Cowley released a statement Monday confirming the organization is in the early stages of a long-term plan to further develop the 102 acres it owns at 610 lot. At the moment, the lot is used to provide additional parking for the rodeo. However, Cowley said officials are discussing how the space can contribute to HLSR’s mission of agriculture.

“All plans are entirely conceptual at this point but discussions have included building an event space that would enhance our annual Show and provide a year-round presence that could serve multiple purposes including educational exhibits, committee meeting space, fundraiser and event locations,” Cowley said in a statement.

HLSR started purchasing chunks of the Astroworld property back in 2012, nearly seven years following the park’s official closure in 2005.