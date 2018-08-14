× HPD: Man trying to run across I-45 North Freeway dies after struck by pickup truck

HOUSTON— A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross the I-45 North Freeway Monday.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m.

According to police, the man was trying to run across the main lanes of the freeway when a woman driving a pickup truck struck him.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The woman stopped and waited for police to arrive.

No charges have been filed against her at this time.