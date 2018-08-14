Father convicted in 2012 honor killings sentenced to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A man convicted of murder following two alleged honor killings has been sentenced to death.

Ali Irsan was found guilty of killing a friend of his daughter's in 2012 and then killing his daughter's husband 11 months later. That man's brother told reporters honor killings usually involve multiple family members and he's hoping others are brought to justice.

"We continue to pray that those who were culpable in helping to commit these murders will also be accountable and they are judged as well," Cory Beavers said.

Prosecutors said Irsan was upset that his daughter had married a Christian and believed the marriage would bring dishonor on his family.

Irsan's attorney says the family disappointed with the verdict and the sentencing. The defense plans to file an appeal.