President Trump refers to Omarosa as a ‘dog’ after she releases third secret audio recording

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Trump's feud with former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman seems to be getting nastier by the minute!

With Omarosa's new tell-all book 'Unhinged' released Tuesday, the president took to Twitter, saying "when you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

"The President of the United States is calling a woman of color a dog. How dare he!" frequent Trump critic and Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson declared.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with race and everything to do with the president calling out someone's lack of integrity," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted.

The Trump Campaign also announced they filed legal action for arbitration against Omarosa for breach of a 2016 nondisclosure agreement she signed with the campaign.

But Omarosa pulled her own fast one by releasing a third audio recording to CBS News she claims contains Trump Campaign aides discussing a potential tape of Trump using the n-word.

In the recording, Eric Trump's then-assistant Lynne Patton says, "I said, 'Well, sir, can you think of anytime where this happened?' And he said, 'No.'"

Omarosa responds with, "Well, that is not true."

The president has tweeted: "I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and never have."

But when the White House press secretary was asked if she could guarantee no tape of President Trump using the n-word will ever surface?

"I can't guarantee anything," Sanders responded. "But I can tell you that the president addressed the question directly, I can tell you that I have never heard it."

Some of Omarosa's sources quoted in her book are also coming out slamming her as a liar.

Pollster Frank Luntz tweeted her book is "very shoddy work" and a claim he heard Trump use the n-word is "flat-out false."

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen also tweeted about an episode she claimed in the book to which he responded: I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously."

Some say the media are fanning the flames of the Omarosa controversy, but the key players seem to be doing a pretty good job by themselves.

"I'm expecting that they're going to retaliate and so I'm just going to stand back and wait," Omarosa told a pair of MSNBC anchors about other recordings she may release.