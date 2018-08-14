Santa Fe High School students, staff and survivors prepare to return to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas — As Santa Fe High School students and staff members return for the new school year, one sentiment holds true for most: it just won't be the same.

"I just want it to be the same," Rome Shubert says. "Before anything happened."

The previous school year ended with heartbreak for both the school district and the local community. Now, summer has come and gone and the first day of school is almost here.

Sheri Shubert, Rome's mother, says this summer has been different.

"We all kinda have mixed feelings about going back to school," she said.

Rome spent his summer playing baseball, practicing all week and playing games on the weekend.

"Just kinda kept my mind off everything," Rome said.

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe community and Santa Fe ISD school board members worked on new safety and security measures for their schools.

Santa Fe ISD has approved the installment of metal detectors at the schools entrance since the shooting on May 18.

After surviving a grazed gunshot wound to the head, Rome fully supports the decision, calling it "peace of mind."

As students prepare to walk the halls again, Santa Fe continues to receive the support of surrounding community including from our World Series champs.

In July, the Astros Foundation donated $75,000 to the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, which will distribute the funds to the Santa Fe Strong fund and the Santa Fe ISD Police Department for new equipment.

It's efforts like this that keep the spirits of Santa Fe high, and survivors like Rome, strong.