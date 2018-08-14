× Second human West Nile Virus case confirmed in Montgomery County for 2018

SPRING, Texas – Montgomery County officials have confirmed a second case of a human contracting West Nile Virus in the area.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s Mosquito Abatement Department continues to take necessary measures by spraying affected areas.

A male in his 60s, who resides in Montgomery County, remains hospitalized due to the confirmed case of West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. This is the second case in the county for 2018. Public Health continues to ask homeowners to do their part to help fight West Nile Virus.

“Our office is working diligently to minimize the risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness,” Commissioner Noack said. “The Mosquito Abatement Team is coordinating with the Montgomery County Public Health District on this treatment effort.”

The Mosquito Abatement Team proactively tests mosquitoes throughout the South County area for West Nile virus and sprays in areas where positive tests are confirmed. Treatment includes spraying streets, rights of way, storm sewers and ditches, among other mosquitobreeding areas.

Residents are encouraged to check the treatment activity map or for more information on the mosquito abatement program call (281) 364-4203.

According to CDC the most effective way to avoid West Nile Virus disease and Zika is to prevent mosquito bites. Avoid bites by using insect repellants that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products and follow their directions for use. Weather permitting, wear long sleeves, pants and socks when outdoors.

Many mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. It is good to consider staying indoors during these hours.

It is important to mosquito-proof your home. Empty any standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, birdbaths and any other items holding water on a regular basis. Install or repair screen on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside and use your air-conditioning if you have it.

West Nile virus infection can cause serious disease and is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. People typically develop symptoms between three and 14 days after they are bitten.

According to CDC approximately 80 percent of people who are infected will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop the illness or not.

Milder symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms can last up to several weeks. Serious symptoms that account for less than 1% of those infected can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis. These symptoms can last for several weeks and neurological effects may be permanent.

If you develop symptoms of severe WNV illness such as unusually severe headaches or confusion seek medical attention immediately. The majority of milder WNV illnesses improve on their own.

Click here for more information on WNV on the CDC website.

Montgomery County Public Health District’s mission is promoting a healthy, resilient community through health education, disease prevention, clinical services, and emergency preparedness. Click here for more information about the Montgomery County Public Health District.