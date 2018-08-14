Stafford MSD to increase campus police presence after unanimous vote

STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Municipal School District Board of Trustees and the Stafford City Council voted 13-0 at a Joint Budget Meeting Monday night to update a Memorandum of Understanding regarding school resource officers at district campuses.

Under the agreement, the City of Stafford will continue to fund the positions of school resource officers, which will be increased from two to three in order to increase the level of security on campus.

The agreement is the result of discussions between Stafford MSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic, Stafford Police Chief Richard Ramirez, the SMSD Board of Trustees, the Stafford City Council and the attorneys representing both SMSD and the City.

“These individuals fulfilled their promise to the students of Stafford MSD to provide a safe and secure campus,” administrators said in a release.