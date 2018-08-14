STEMulate girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- About 74 percent of kindergarten girls want to pursue STEM careers -- science, technology, engineering and math -- but by the time they reach middle school, only 15 to 20 percent remain interested, according to experts.

Scientist, author and professor Dr. Cristal Glangchai explained to Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe and viewers what has kept young girls out of STEM fields and offered a unique solution based on her own experience as an engineer and entrepreneur.

For more information on Dr. Glangchai's new book, "VentureGirls: Raising Girls to be Tomorrow’s Leaders," click here.