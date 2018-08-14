Boy, 12, transported to Texas Children’s Hospital after accidentally shot by stepfather while stargazing

HOUSTON — A 12-year-old boy is being treated at a Houston hospital after he was accidentally shot by his stepfather Monday night while stargazing in a remote area in Nome, Texas, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Officers met with the stepfather and the wounded child about 10:58 p.m. at a Snappy’s Exxon Station along Highway 90 in China, Texas. The child had been shot in the right forearm and was bleeding heavily.

Investigators said the two had gone to the remote area in hopes of witnessing a meteor shower. While returning to their vehicle, the stepfather said he heard something running up behind him and assumed it was a wild animal. Acting quickly, he reportedly drew his pistol and fired. The stepfather realized he had shot the child shortly afterward, deputies said.

The nearest ambulance was miles away in Rose City, so deputies were advised to treat the wound as best possible, and then take the victim to St. Elizabeth Emergency Room in Beaumont. The child was stabilized there and then transferred to Texas Children’s Medical Center in Houston for further treatment.

“The injury is serious in nature and could have very easily been life threatening had these two deputies not acted when they did,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The case is currently under investigation and Child Protective Services has been notified.