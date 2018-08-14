Suspect arrested after nearly 16-hour SWAT standoff at bar in College Station, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday after barricading himself inside a bar and engaging in an hours-long standoff involving multiple law enforcement agencies in College Station, according to investigators.

Michael Black Jones, 28, is charged with criminal mischief.

Both College Station and Bryan police responded to the 2500 block of Texas Avenue South about 10:58 a.m. Monday after reports of multiple shots fired at the Rockies Grill and Saloon.

SWAT officers and a hostage negotiation team was called to the scene after police were unable to make contact with the suspect.

Meanwhile, officers from the City of College Station Marshall’s Office, the Brazos County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office and the Department of Public Safety assisted with roadway closures on Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway.

Jones surrendered himself to police officers at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.