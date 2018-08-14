Texas City ISD conducts emergency training for all district employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas — You can never be too prepared for an emergency, and that's why teachers at Texas City ISD received some extra emergency training Monday.

"And there's things you train to do should the wrong person get in your building, so there's a lot that goes into it," Texas City ISD Superintendent Dr. Rodney Cavness told NewsFix. "Of course, we try to stop it on the front end, and we certainly hope it doesn't happen here or anywhere else, but we're gonna be prepared should it happen."

Every district employee was trained on how to stop bleeding on a victim in an emergency with tourniquets being passed out and everyone learning how to properly use them.

District employees were also taught how to use the 'panic button' app on smartphones delivered through MutualLink Security software to link 911 first responders with on-site personnel.

"We're gonna do 24/7 social media monitoring. [MutalLink app] connects all teachers and law enforcement together," Dr. Cavness added.

The app instantly alerts on-site officers and administrators of an active shooter, fire, medical emergency or other situation.

“If we can get out and find the issue first, that’s how we intervene at that point so that we don’t have a tragedy,” Texas City ISD Executive Director of Security & School Safety Mike Matranga suggested.

Last month, the Splendora I.S.D. offered an active shooter training exercise for all its staff and area first responders to be prepared for such a calamity.

So, in the wake of Santa Fe, area schools seem to be getting in on the act of emergency training and preparedness.

After all, as recent events have sadly taught us, it's better to be safe than sorry!