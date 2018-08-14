Attorney, family file lawsuit against daycare after death of 3-year-old found on hot school van

HOUSTON— The attorney representing the family of 3-year-old Raymond Pryer, Jr announced the filing of a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the child’s daycare during a press conference Tuesday.

The child was found unresponsive on July 19, inside a daycare bus after he and 28 other children returned from a field trip.

Temperatures inside the van were said to have reached 113° over the span of about four hours.

The Discovering Me Academy on Antoine Drive has been closed since the child’s death.

Raymond’s is the third heatstroke death of a child in Texas this year.