HPD releases video of suspects involved in fatal shooting of man outside La Union Restaurant

HOUSTON— Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred outside the La Union Restaurant in southwest Houston.

The incident occurred on August 4 around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, Johnny Paramo Torres, 25, was involved in a verbal altercation inside the La Union Restaurant with three men. The altercation turned physical when the suspects exited the restaurant and Torres followed behind them. One of the suspects then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots, striking Torres. The three suspects ran and got into the back of a newer-model silver Infiniti sedan, then fled northbound through the parking lot.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.