What was under her shirt? Twins, not stolen goods as now terminated Staples manager implied

PINEVILLE, N.C. — An overzealous — and frankly, out of line– Staples manager is out of a job after he accused a pregnant woman of trying to steal merchandise.

A very pregnant Sherell Bates was lugging around twins in her belly while shopping for school supplies at the store when she caught the eye of a suspicious manager.

The manager alerted a police officer, who confronted Bates about exactly “what” she was hiding under her shirt.

“He asked what was under my shirt. Initially, I thought he was joking and my response first was ‘twins,'” the mommy-to-be explained. “Being pregnant and already high risk and having to deal with that, that’s just additional stress that I don’t need.”

The police officer confirmed the woman was indeed pregnant, and not a thief, as the manager claimed.

“He pretty much jumped the gun without any type of evidence except for my stomach is large and that’s not fair. No mom should have to go through that,” Bates said.

Staples said the manager did not follow policy and released a statement that read, in part, “As a result of this finding, the manager has been terminated and Staples apologized to the customer.”

Targeted for having a big ole’ belly? That’s just rude!