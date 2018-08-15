All smiles, no guns: Students given free clear backpacks loaded with supplies for Back-to-School

Now this is the type of Back-to-School event we love!

HOUSTON – In an effort to help prevent gun violence, Houston-based Karya Property Management—the third largest property management company in Texas, which manages 15,000 apartment units in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin— handed out free clear backpacks to children who live at its 49 Texas properties.

According to the latest statistics, gun violence in the United States takes the lives of more than 2,700 teens and children and injures more than 14,500 every year. A rising number of these incidents are taking place in schools.

Lockers have traditionally been the storage place for students during the school day, but backpacks have been taking over that role in many schools nationwide. Recent health and security issues have caused concern about backpacks being used to hide drugs, knives and guns – causing a number of schools to require students to carry only clear backpacks.

Karya Property Management believes that as an emerging multifamily housing company, there is a social responsibility to unite and raise one voice as a community. With its clear backpack initiative, Karya plans to send a message of awareness to its residents who are also parents or students and might have faced this situation.

“Karya Property Management would like to thank the Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Department for their participation at all of the back-to-school events in Houston and surrounding areas where most of our properties are currently located,” said Swapnil Agarwal, CEO, Karya Property Management. “The officers, firefighters and deputies interacted with the parents and children, providing them with important information about how to stay safe when both in and out of school, and we truly appreciate their participation.”