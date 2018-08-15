HOUSTON -- We hate to sound like a broken record -- but how can we not -- it's Houston! It's hot, it's humid and the triple-digit "feels like" temperatures continue to soar to potentially dangerous levels. Stay safe out there! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the latest weather forecast.
Houston forecast: Dangerously high temperatures continue
-
Houston forecast: Muggy nights, hot days…temps continue to soar in H-Town
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
Houston forecast: Temps in the low to mid-90s? We’ll take it!
-
Houston forecast: Cold front brings moisture to the area
-
Houston forecast: What’s on the horizon besides the heat?
-
-
Houston Forecast: Cool, dry night with temps heating back up by Friday
-
Houston Forecast: Showers bring in cold front across Houston
-
Houston forecast: And yet another hot day in the city!
-
Houston forecast: Burn baby burn – or try not to – it’s going to be hot this weekend!
-
Monday forecast: Heat, humidity continues; rain expected to move in within next couple of days
-
-
Houston forecast: No surprise here, it’s another hot, dry day!
-
Houston forecast: Sunny skies, hot temperatures return
-
Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area