Investigators recover 75 gambling devices, thousands of dollars inside illegal gameroom in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— Constable Ted Heap’s Major Offenders Division led a raid on AJ’s Gameroom Thursday after reports of illegal activity.

Precinct 5 deputies conducted a month-long investigation into the illegal game room located in the 8500 block of West Bellfort.

Deputies recovered 75 video gambling devices and seized thousands of dollars in illegal proceeds.

“Game rooms are not just illegal in Texas. They and their customers can be targets for other types of crime due to large amounts of cash on hand and patrons who are frequently elderly. In addition, operators of these establishments are often reluctant to report crimes to the proper authorities due to the illegal nature of their businesses,” said deputies.