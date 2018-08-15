HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you over the hump and back to school for some. She has your full school day forecast. Plus, today's top talkers. Including, parents scrambling to find their kids a school after Houston ISD shuts down their charter school without any warning. Click play to check it out!
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Must-Haves: Send your little girls back-to-school looking extra cute in Cuteheads
-
Grab your kiddos and join CW39 Houston at Mayor Sylvester Turner’s ‘Back-to-School Fest’
-
Back to School: Shop smart this Tax-free weekend
-
Houston Happenings: Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest, Back to School Bash, Creole Cooking Class
-
-
Thousands line up for freebies, meet CW39 talent at Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest
-
STEMulate girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
‘To be, or not to be?’ UH Alumna will be playing the role of Hamlet in Houston Shakespeare Festival
-
Coming Back: Santa Fe High School students return to school campus to pick up their vehicles
-
-
Charlie Morton gets All-Star call, while fellow Astros pitch in at youth academy camp
-
WATCH: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attends church service with Santa Fe community after deadly school shooting
-
Fireworks Safety: Tips to stay safe this 4th of July while having a blast