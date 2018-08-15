Maggie’s Must-Haves: Get the entire family ready for Back to School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- With school back in session we want to make sure you get an "A" when it comes to being prepared.

Lifestyle expert, Pamela Del Angel joined morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe to share some must-haves for the kiddos, college students, and even parents!

FOR KIDS: Skip Hop Zoo Lunchboxes Available on Jet.com

$15.00; Jet.com

Additional fun animals and designs available for kids at Jet.com

Holds sandwiches, snacks, drinks, utensils, and more.

An insulated interior keeps food and drinks cold all the way to lunchtime.

Wipe-clean material inside & mesh pocket to hold lunch money and ice packs.

FOR KIDS: d.stil Twist Thermal Hydration

$24.99, drinkdstil.com

Vacuum insulated bottle keeps drinks hot for 6 hours and cold for 24 hours

Double wall stainless steel, silicone grip design

Convenient carrying loop

BPA-free & leak-proof

Portions of proceeds go to Water.org

FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS/TEENS:

Proactiv 3-Step System

$19.95; Proactiv.com

For students who suffer from acne and need a solution when far away from home

As part of Proactiv’s Back to School offering, the brand is providing a free gift when purchasing new Proactiv Kits.

The gift is an exclusive specially designed Back to School Pouch with the Clarifying Mineral Serum and Green Tea Moisturizer

Clarifying Mineral Serum is formulated with a mineral-rich green clay and sulfur to absorb excess surface oils and impurities and help calm and soothe the skin

Green Tea Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that is rich in mineral and botanical extracts, including green tea, to help soothe dry skin without clogging pores.

FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS:

BLACK+DECKER 4-in-1 Coffee Station

$29.99, Target

4 Ways to Brew Adjustable stand for mug, travel mug, carafe or pour over brewing

Space Saving Compact Design

Cord Storage

Permanent Filter for added convenience, eliminating unnecessary waste

FOR PARENTS:

Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan

$19.99, Amazon.com

Make up to 3 different recipes in one pan; channels sized to fit standard lasagna noodles

Easy release, silicone based, non-stick coating for ease of baking and cleanup

Dishwasher safe

Farberware® Non-Slip 10x14-inch Cutting Board with Edgekeeper® Pop Up Sharpener

$12.99, Amazon.com

Features a convenient knife sharpener built into the corner of the cutting board

Reversible cutting surface and non-slip corners for stability

Dishwasher-safe

Farberware® Forged Knives with Edgekeeper® Self-Sharpening Sleeves

$10.99-$19.99, Amazon.com