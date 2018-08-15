× PD: James Harden linked to Arizona nightclub incident

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — Scottsdale police confirm that Houston Rockets guard (and former Sun Devil) James Harden is listed in connection with an incident at a nightclub this past weekend.

The incident took place in the downtown Scottsdale entertainment district on August 11 at about 2:30 in the morning.

Scottsdale police won’t give any details about what happened, and will only say that Harden “is listed in the incident, but it is far too early in the investigation to comment on the scope of his involvement.”

According to TMZ Sports, someone from Harden’s entourage got into a fight at the Mint nightclub. A woman had been recording the incident when she claims Harden grabbed her wrist and cell phone and tossed the phone on a roof so she couldn’t sell the footage, according to the TMZ report.

TMZ says the woman later went to the hospital where she was treated for a wrist injury.

Harden is the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player. He played college ball at ASU.