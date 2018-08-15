Police: Baytown man, 84, injured in drive-by shooting while out for morning walk 

BAYTOWN, Texas — An 84-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday while out for his morning walk in Baytown, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Pinehurst Drive at 6:26 a.m. Investigators said the victim and another man were walking when a light-colored car pulled up behind them and one of the occupants fired at least one gunshot.

The resident was hit in the back, causing him to fall to the ground. He was reportedly conscious and talking when police arrived.

The man was flown to a Houston hospital for medical treatment. The victim was last reported to be in surgery.

No reports of the second person being injured.

Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at 281-420-7181 or Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).