Police searching for suspects after father is fatally shot while walking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while walking in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 15700 block of Clarke Springs around 1 a.m.

According to police, multiple witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and what sounded like a car drive away at a high rate of speed. They immediately called the police.

Police arrived to find a man lying on a front lawn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.