× Scam Alert! Unauthorized website collecting water bill payments

HOUSTON – Houston Public Works Customer Account Services is issuing a warning to water utility customers about a suspicious website claiming customers can pay water bills online quickly and securely.

Customers have stated they have made water bill payments through the website Doxo.com and those payments have not been received by the City of Houston. Customers also claim they have not been able to contact anyone from the website.

Doxo.com is a third-party website that claims to allow people to pay their bills on online. Doxo.com has not been authorized by the City of Houston to accept any form of payments on its behalf. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is aware of confusion regarding services offered by Doxo.com. Customers should be advised payments from Doxo.com may not post to their City of Houston water account. If a customer’s account is delinquent, the account will incur additional fees and could potentially be disconnected. If you have attempted to pay a water bill through Doxo.com, please notify Customer Account Services of the billing issue by calling 713-371-1400.

This link is the only official website for customers to make payments for water bills. CLICK HERE.

Customers can also pay their water bills by phone (713-371-1400), set up payments directly through their bank or at HEB, Fiesta, Kroger’s and other authorized storefronts throughout Houston.

As a secure way to never miss a bill, verify the status of your account, and save paper, Customer Account Services recommends signing up for Water eBills.

1. Visit the City of Houston Public Works site. CLICK HERE.

2. Register your new or existing online profile

3. Scroll down to current bill delivery

4. Click change bill delivery method to E-bill option and submit

If you have questions about your water bill, call 713-371-1400.