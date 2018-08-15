× St. Louis area women say they were denied job because of ‘ghetto’ name

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — A St. Louis area woman’s Facebook post is going viral after she was denied a job with a local company because of her “ghetto” name.

Hermeisha Robinson posted to her page Monday that she applied for a customer service representative position with Mantality Health in Chesterfield. Robinson was hurt when she received an email back from the company saying, “unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ghetto names.”

Robinson went on to say in her post that, “my feelings are very hurt,” and “I would like for everyone to share this post because discrimination has to stop.” Her post has over 7,000 shares as of Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson wasn’t the only one. Dorneshia Zachery also got the email.

“The company looked at my name and said we don’t care about what you’ve done in life your name is going to dismiss you completely,” said Zachery.

News 4 spoke with Jack Gamache from Mantality Health who said their system was not hacked but their Indeed, a job posting website, account was hacked.

Mantality Health CEO Kevin Meuret says they think about 20 people got emails similar to Robinson’s.

“This is not a reflection of who we are as a company,” said Meuret. “This is deplorable.”

Meuret says the name at the bottom of the email is an employee but, “has nothing to do with hiring and is a great employee.”

Chesterfield Police are investigating the reported hacking situation. Police say they are looking into the possibility the emails were sent by a disgruntled employee.

Indeed has responded saying there is no evidence to support that hacking occurred:

“Account security is of utmost importance to Indeed and something that we diligently monitor. Account holders are responsible for use of their password and we recommend frequent updates and complete confidentiality of your password. Our investigation into this particular account shows no evidence of compromise.”