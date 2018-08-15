× Two charged in death of Texas City mom, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas— The Texas City Police Department has charged two people in connection with the murder of a Texas City mom.

Detectives have charged Amy Lynne Medina and 19-year-old Cory McCray with murder, for allegedly causing the death of Lucia Bertrand.

Bertrand was found unresponsive at a residence in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue, Monday. The mother of three was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide.

After further investigation, a warrant was issued for McCray and Medina.

Medina was arrested Wednesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Galveston County Jail.

Police are still searching for McCray.

Anyone with information about the homicide or the whereabouts of McCray is asked to call 409-643-5720.