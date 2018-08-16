Argument about Aretha Franklin leads to shooting in Virginia, witnesses say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Officials in Virginia are investigating a shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument involving two men and whether Halle Berry played Aretha Franklin in a movie, according to WTKR.

Officers responded to the shooting on East Washington Street in Suffolk around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. A witness told WTKR they overheard the two people arguing about whether Halle Berry played Aretha Franklin in a movie.

Police said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man "at least once." The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Media reports from 2011 indicated Aretha Franklin said she wanted Halle Berry to play her in the yet-to-be-filmed biopic. However, earlier this year Franklin chose Jennifer Hudson for the role.