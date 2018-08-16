Back-to-School: Kid’s t-shirt line instills values in students, gives back to community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON: Send your kids back-to-school in Unitee Values. This kid's t-shirt company has messages we all can relate to. Two local women, Ericka Graham and Judy Le, founded Unitee Values with designs based on five core values that kids should possess.

When you go to their website you can shop based on: grit and growth, courage, friendship, creativity, and kindness

They joined morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about Unitee Values, their mission, and how they're also giving back to local charities.

If you would like to purchase a Unitee Values t-shirt, click here. Get 15% off with the code: BACK2SCHOOL.