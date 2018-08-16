Body cam video released of Denver mayor’s son threatening cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - The son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was caught on police body camera video using profane language and threatening an Aurora police officer during a traffic stop.

22-year-old Jordan Hancock was pulled over March 23, 2018 for going 65 in a 40 mile per hour zone, according to KDVR.

On the recording, he is almost immediately belligerent towards officer Paul McClendon - even though Hancock is caught driving without his license. After being told by the Mayor's son to hurry up and write a ticket, Officer McClendon responds, "This isn’t going to hurry up because you don’t have your drivers license."

Moments later Officer McClendon asks Jordan Hancock for the vehicle's title paperwork. "Jordan, how come this title is in the name of Michael B. Hancock?

Jordan Hancock: "Because that’s my mother-fu**ing Dad.

Officer McClendon: Cause that’s your Mother Fu**ing Dad? OK."

Jordan gets especially irate after Officer McClendon tells the 22-year-old he needs to take his photo because Hancock did not have a valid ID on him.

Jordan Hancock: "My Dad's the Mayor you F--- B----t."

Officer McClendon: "Mayor of what?"

Jordan Hancock: "Yeah exactly Mother-F---."

Officer McClendon: "Denver?"

Jordan Hancock: "Don`t worry about it Bit**."

Officer McClendon: "Well you're in Aurora bud. He ain't Mayor of Aurora."

Jordan Hancock: "And guess what I`m about to get you fired you f--- bit**."

Officer McClendon: "Oh Yeah, for what?"

Jordan Hancock: "Yeah exactly, don`t worry about it. Hey been VU, you f--- Bit**."

Officer McClendon: "OK, I'm sure your Dad is going to be proud."

It was the last interaction that ended up getting leaked to a media outlet in May.

As a result, Aurora Police launched an internal investigation to determine who leaked about 15 seconds of the body cam footage without department authorization. KDVR was told the internal affairs investigation is complete but isn't ready to be released yet.

However, because the report is done the department agreed to release the entire 15-minute body cam footage after a public records request.

Back in May, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told KDVR, "The last thing we want is young men interacting with our police officers in that manner. Particularly African-American young men and so he (Jordan) recognizes that and he certainly understands that the officer didn't deserve the interaction that he had so he's written an apology to the officer and he hopes that one day he gets a chance to personally apologize."

On Wednesday the Mayor's Office told KDVR that Jordan Hancock has since personally apologized to Officer McClendon. Jordan Hancock also had to pay a $275 fine for his speeding infraction.