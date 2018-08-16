Class is back in session! Share your back-to-school photos with CW39 Houston 

HOUSTON — Parents, teachers and students throughout the Houston area are heading out for their first day of school this week! College, high school or grade school — share your first day of school photos and videos with the CW39 Houston on any of our social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! You can also tag us @cw39Houston or use #CW39 in your post!
Welcome back and have a spectacular school year!
Photo Gallery
2018-19 school starting dates in greater Houston area
- Wednesday, Aug. 15: Alief ISD, Conroe ISD, Katy ISD, La Porte ISD, Spring ISD, Stafford MSD
- Thursday, Aug. 16: Crosby ISD, Dayton ISD, Spring Branch ISD
- Monday, Aug. 20: Aldine ISD, Channelview ISD, Clear Creek ISD, Deer Park ISD, Humble ISD, Klein ISD, New Caney ISD, Pasadena ISD, Pearland ISD, Santa Fe ISD
- Tuesday, Aug. 21: Sheldon ISD, Tomball ISD
- Wednesday, Aug. 22: Galena Park ISD
- Monday, Aug. 27: Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Goose Creek CISD, Houston ISD, Huffman ISD, Waller ISD